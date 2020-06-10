GRANDE RONDE HOSPITAL
ANDERSON: To Lana Anderson and Micah Anderson, of La Grande, a son, Nicolai “Nico” Anderson, May 23 at 1:40 p.m. Grandparents are Bruce Anderson, Katy Anderson and Reed Stewart.
DETHLOFF: To Vicky Dethloff and David Dethloff, of Haines, a daughter, Kennedy Grace Dethloff, May 26.
LEGGETT: To Kimberly I. Leggett and Nathan B. Leggett, of La Grande, a daughter, Lucille Grace Leggett, May 22 at 3:10 a.m.
MASSI: To Stephanie Jo Sanders and Michael Vincent Massi, of Elgin, a son, Ryker Vincent Massi, May 28 at 3:53 p.m. Grandparents are Paul Sanders, Billie Jo Roper, Jeff Scott Towell and the late Lorraine Kathleen Canahan.
STEBBINS: To Carrie Kristen Stebbins and Tyson Gerald Stebbins, of La Grande, a son, Ryker John Stebbins, May 20 at 7:17 p.m. Grandparents are John and Teresa Stebbins, Teresa Stratton, and Mike and Kimberly Stratton.
SWALBERG: To Katelyn Rose Davison and Cody Russel Swalberg, of La Grande, a son, Levin Russel Swalberg, May 31 at 7:48 a.m.
