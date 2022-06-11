GRANDE RONDE HOSPITAL, LA GRANDE

ALLEY: Barrett Charles Alley, born May 26, 2022, to Sherree Danielle Alley and Brett Michael Alley, of Imbler. Grandparents are Rusty and Jill Wright, Russ and Pam Powell, and Mike and Mindy Alley.

BOOB: Aurielah Boob, born May 26, 2022, to Audrey Sue Boob and Emanuela Brenson Boob, of La Grande.

CAROLLO: Miles Joseph Carollo, born June 1, 2022, to Alana Garner Carollo and Mark Carollo, of La Grande.

GARZA DELANGEL: Alias Lee Garza Delangel, born June 4, 2022, to Ashlee Cheyanne Garza and Angel Emanuel Ahmen Delangel, of La Grande.

SOUTH: Emmerlyn B. South, born June 3, 2022, to Catrina K. South and Jared R. South, of La Grande. Grandparents are Emmitt and Shirley Cornford and Randal and Debra South.

