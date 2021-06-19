GRANDE RONDE HOSPITAL
MARLER: Callum Michael Marler, June 7, 2021, son of Morgan Faith Babcock and Justin Michael Marler, of La Grande.
WILSON: Hailey Louise Wilson, June 10, 2021, daughter of Micheala Louise Kizer and Eric Lee Wilson, of La Grande. Grandparents are Eldon Kizer, Sarah Kizer, Roberta Smith and Mike Smith.
