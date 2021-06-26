GRANDE RONDE HOSPITAL
BARTOV: Noah Michael Bartov, June 13, 2021, son of Michelle Bartov and Jonathan Bartov, of La Grande.
FARMER: Neveah Simane Farmer, June 16, 2021, daughter of Keana Obechou Remoket and Kentrell LaVan Farmer, of La Grande.
RAINSBERRY: Beckham Scott Rainsberry, June 16, 2021, son of Marissa Vaye Rainsberry and Kaleb Thomas Rainsberry, of La Grande. Grandparents are Amy and Klel Carson and Scott and Nicole Rainsberry.
SAIN-PARSONS: Greycelynn Sain-Parsons, June 13, 2021, daughter of Alicia Parsons and Shane Sain, of La Grande. Grandparents are Angela Parsons and Robert Parsons.
SIMONS: Rowyn Rae Simons, June 14, 2021, daughter of Tierra Lynn Simons and Nicholas Ray Simons, of La Grande.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.