GRANDE RONDE HOSPITAL
LAROCQUE: Tayee Grace LaRocque, daughter of Cassondra Nicole Houle and William Joseph LaRocque, of La Grande, March 4. Grandparents are Lucinda LaRocque and Bill LaRocque.
OUT OF TOWN BIRTHS
WEAVER: Layton Starr Weaver, daughter of Layne Weaver and Landon Weaver, of Meridian, Idaho, and formerly of La Grande, Feb. 18. Grandparents are Terry Fischer of La Grande, Shanna Marks of Boise, Idaho, and Jeff and Becky Weaver of La Grande.
