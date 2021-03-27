GRANDE RONDE HOSPITAL
BARNES: Frances Elizabeth Barnes, March 15, daughter of Ashley Barnes and Roger Barnes, of La Grande. Grandparents are Judy Barnes and William and Una Walker.
GUTRIDGE: Tate Richard Gutridge, March 12, son of Audrey Renee Gutridge and Brendan William Gutridge, of Haines. Grandparents are David and Mellanie Hull and Richard and Stefanie Kirby.
KNOX: Ryder Vinning Michael Knox, March 18, son of Alexis Dawn Knox and Xavier John Knox, of La Grande. Grandparents are Bryce and Christa Shaffer, Angela Knox, and Jamie and Steve Recio.
WITHERSPOON: Winnie Pauline Ronna Witherspoon, March 14, daughter of Emily Morgan Lester and Andrew Thomas Barnes Witherspoon, of La Grande. Grandparents are Wendy Witherspoon, Ellen Lester, Crystal Hopwood and David Lester. Great-grandparents are Ronna Witherspoon and Carl Witherspoon.
