Grande Ronde Hospital
BAILAS: To Sierra Nicole Groover and Devon O’Neal Bailas, of La Grande, a son, Kaishawn Omari Bailas, 7 pounds 7 ounces, Feb. 24 at 10:41 a.m.
PENNINGTON: To Amy Pennington and Caleb Pennington, of La Grande, a daughter, Kadynce Ann Pennington, 6 pounds 13 ounces, March 10 at 8:03 a.m. Grandparents are Wanda and Jerry Allred, David and Rosa Knabe, Wes Pennington, Jan Fruitts and Jacque Sexton.
STELLINGS: To Jessica L. Stellings and Cain A. Stellings, of La Grande, a son, Enoch Leslee Stellings, 9 pounds 1 ounce, March 3 at 11:21 a.m. Grandparents are Tonia Snider, Arden Snider, Kiela Stellings, Chrissy Wilhelm and Doug Baird.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.