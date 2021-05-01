GRANDE RONDE HOSPITAL
ABON: Roman Abon, April 15, 2021, son of Jabina David and Jacob Abon of La Grande.
BALDWIN: Marilynne Kay Hope Baldwin, April 15, 2021, daughter of Melanie Maria Constance and Kevin Clay Baldwin Jr. of La Grande. Grandparents are Kevin Baldwin, Heather Baldwin, Katie George, Erick Constance and Stephanie Seale. Great-grandparents are Wayne Baldwin, Julie Baldwin and Barbara Shoop.
BLOODGOOD: Judah Ezriel Bloodgood, April 18, 2021, son of Ariana Joy Bloodgood and Ari Emmanuel Bloodgood of La Grande.
CRONEN: Preston Cronen, April 20, 2021, son of Nicketta Arlene Strohl and Bruce William Cronen of La Grande.
DENNING: Anthony Michael John Denning, April 11, 2021, son of Virginia Ann Borbon and Jake Keith Denning of La Grande. Grandparents are Anthony Borbon, Lavonne Denning and the late John Denning.
FOUTS: Samantha Nicole Fouts, April 13, 2021, daughter of Sheri Irene Fouts and Tyler Ray Fouts of La Grande.
KRUSE: Kacey McKenzie Kruse, April 6, 2021, son of Breanna McKensi Kruse and McKenzie Dale Kruse of La Grande. Grandparents are Shane Rogers, Christa Rogers, Justin Kruse and Shelly Kruse.
MATHSON: Kinsley Taylor Mathson, April 18, 2021, daughter of Brittany Michaela Hanson and James Michael Mathson of La Grande. Grandparents are Misty Griffith and Brian Willcoxon, Mike and Kim Hanson, Jeromy and Devi Mathson, and Vern and Jodi Lambert.
