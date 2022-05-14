GRANDE RONDE HOSPITAL, LA GRANDE

BURBANK: Keppler Myles Burbank, born May 1, 2022, to Jamey Kimberly Olson and Owen Jonathan Burbank, of La Grande.

CRADER: Clark Everett Ross Crader, born April 29, 2022, to Julie Ann Crader and Brian Crader, of Union. Grandparents are Vernon and Kathy Crader, Grandma and Grandpa Thompson and Grandpa Bud.

ROSALEZ-PARKINSON: Marley Rosalez-Parkinson, born April 27, 2022, to Maria Rosalez and Andrew Parkinson, of La Grande. Grandparents are Mike and Karen Parkinson and Laura and Gabriel Alegria.

