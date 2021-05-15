GRANDE RONDE HOSPITAL
BARNHART: Kaylinn Rose Barnhart, May 3, 2021, daughter of Marissa Rose Barnhart and Kaden James Barnhart of La Grande. Grandparents are Marcy Spry, Roy Spry, Jamie Barnhart and John Barnhart.
NOVOTNY: Kristina Marie Novotny, May 4, 2021, daughter of Julia J. Novotny and Paul V. Novotny of Imbler. Grandparents are Allan and Eva Breshears and Vince Novotny.
PHILLIP: Erinwa MD L. Phillip, May 3, 2021, son of Rubyna Hemon and Anje L. Phillip of La Grande.
RICE: Morwenna Kathryn Selah Rice, May 3, 2021, daughter of Rachel Alicia Rice and Garrett Steven Rice of La Grande.
WILSON: Destiny Diane Wilson, May 6, 2021, daughter of Diane Nicole Wilson and Joseph Forrest Wilson of La Grande. Grandparents are Marcia and Forrest Wilson and Doug and Patty Kennelly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.