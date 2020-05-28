GRANDE RONDE HOSPITAL
BEDOLLA MURILLO: To Angela R. Bedolla Murillo and Isai S. Bedolla Murillo, of La Grande, a son, Adrian Gonzalo Bedolla Murillo, May 2 at 3:37 a.m.
CAROLLO: To Brianna Kay Carollo and Paul Joseph Carollo, of La Grande, a daughter, Odette Corene Carollo, May 12 at 8:08 a.m.
GINGERICH: To Michelle Brittany Gingerich and Matthew Wyatt Gingerich, of Imbler, a daughter, Melissa Anne Gingerich, May 5 at 2:13 p.m. Grandparents are Monte and Irene Gingerich and Timothy and April Olds.
LANGFORD: To Kelli Eileen Langford and Kyle Robert Langford, of La Grande, a daughter, Hallie Eileen Langford, May 12 at 5:49 p.m.
MURRY: To Shannon Sue Murry and Josey Montana Murry, of Elgin, a daughter, Huxon Grace Murry, May 5 at 4:59 a.m. Grandparents are Kathryn Schaffner, Sparky Murry, Pam Strickland and Mark Strickland.
RATILMAI LEMARI: To Twylaine Nyia Ratilmai and Raphael Lobo Lemari, of La Grande, a son, Joshua Ejay Ratilmai Lemari, May 7 at 6:43 a.m.
Thompson: To Nina Rose Thompson, of La Grande, a daughter, Aliza Marie Thompson, May 6 at 8:08 a.m. Grandmother is Kim Lauricella.
