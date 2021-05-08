grande ronde hospital
ESCAMILLA: Matias Escamilla, April 28, 2021, son of Myra Marie Escamilla Correa and Arturo B. Escamilla of La Grande. Grandparents are Raul and Maria Correa.
FERGUSON: Latonia Ferguson, April 27, 2021, daughter of Latarbria Ferguson and Michael Ferguson of La Grande.
GUTHRIE: Walker Ray Guthrie, April 27, 2021, son of Mackenzie Lynn Moore and Kaleb Shane Guthrie of La Grande. Grandparents are Christine Moore and Ray Moore.
McNAIR: Clara Jean Enter McNair, April 28, 2021, daughter of Krystal Ann Enter and Michael Robert McNair of La Grande. Grandfather is Ron Hogue.
RASMUSSEN: Kaladin Michael Rasmussen, April 28, 2021, son of Tayllar Jade Rasmussen and Chad Michael Rasmussen of La Grande. Grandparents are Kevin Rasmussen, Christine Rasmussen, Steve Jones and Lani Jones.
RAY-GONZALEZ: Esperanza Luna Ray-Gonzalez, April 27, 2021, daughter of Kristina Gonzalez and Jordan Ray of La Grande. Grandparents are Lisa Tucker, Gordon Ray, Jeanette Thompson and Antonio Gonzalez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.