BALTENSPERGER: To Casey Brown and Andy Baltensperger, of La Grande, a son, Kit Andrew Baltensperger, Nov. 3 at 8:57 p.m. Grandparents are Cari Riedlin, Kit Brown, and Brad and Vickie Baltensperger.
JOHNSON: To Mandy Johnson and Cole Johnson, of La Grande, a daughter, Harper Rose Johnson, Nov. 5 at 5:05 p.m.
KING: To Kayla Ann Hansen and Robert Lee King, of La Grande, a son, Bohdi King, Oct. 28 at 8:20 a.m. Grandparents are Shelia and Will Evans, April and Jason King, and Judy and Steve Morton.
LAURICELLA: To Rachelle Gorham and Wayne Lauricella, of Elgin, a son, Camdyn Lane Lauricella, Nov. 4 at 8:15 a.m.
LAYTON: To Angela Marie Willison and Eric Evan Layton, of La Grande, a son, Everett Layton, Oct. 18 at 2:48 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.