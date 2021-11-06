GRANDE RONDE HOSPITAL

JIMENEZ: Hayes Jimenez, born Oct. 26, 2021, to Kayli Miles and Raymond Jimenez, of La Grande.

REIDY: Lyla Michelle Reidy, born Oct. 16, 2021, to Aubrey Marilyn Reidy and Ethan Patrick Reidy, of Baker City.

TERKELSON: Ryder Gray Terkelson, born Oct. 20, 2021, to Mykyla Baker and Kameron Terkelson, of La Grande. Grandparents are Mykel Lovell, Jason Lovell and Jessica Terkelson.

TYLER: AnnaLynne Tyler, born Oct. 28, 2021, to Vivian Kathleen Baldwin and Aaron Scott Tyler, of La Grande. Grandparents are Heather and Kevin Baldwin, Brian Tyler and Jennifer Petrelli.

WAITE: Jovy Christianna Waite, born Oct. 23, 2021, to Ivy Kerns Waite and Joseph Wayne Waite, of La Grande. Grandparents are Wayne and Penelope Waite and James and Marjorie Kerns.

WEAVER: Layla Marie Weaver, born Oct. 15, 2021, to Britni Marie Dunlap and Weston La Grande Weaver, of La Grande. Grandparents are Jeff and Becky Weaver, Linda Dunlap and Jim Dunlap.

