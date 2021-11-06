Birth announcements: Nov. 6, 2021 Nov 6, 2021 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GRANDE RONDE HOSPITALJIMENEZ: Hayes Jimenez, born Oct. 26, 2021, to Kayli Miles and Raymond Jimenez, of La Grande.REIDY: Lyla Michelle Reidy, born Oct. 16, 2021, to Aubrey Marilyn Reidy and Ethan Patrick Reidy, of Baker City.TERKELSON: Ryder Gray Terkelson, born Oct. 20, 2021, to Mykyla Baker and Kameron Terkelson, of La Grande. Grandparents are Mykel Lovell, Jason Lovell and Jessica Terkelson.TYLER: AnnaLynne Tyler, born Oct. 28, 2021, to Vivian Kathleen Baldwin and Aaron Scott Tyler, of La Grande. Grandparents are Heather and Kevin Baldwin, Brian Tyler and Jennifer Petrelli.WAITE: Jovy Christianna Waite, born Oct. 23, 2021, to Ivy Kerns Waite and Joseph Wayne Waite, of La Grande. Grandparents are Wayne and Penelope Waite and James and Marjorie Kerns.WEAVER: Layla Marie Weaver, born Oct. 15, 2021, to Britni Marie Dunlap and Weston La Grande Weaver, of La Grande. Grandparents are Jeff and Becky Weaver, Linda Dunlap and Jim Dunlap. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section Nick Jonas: I want to be a role model to people with diabetes Dwayne Johnson makes gun pledge following Rust tragedy Travis Scott releases two new songs Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
