ESCOBAR: Oscar Escobar, born Sept. 20, 2022, to Samantha Escobar and Ryan Escobar, of La Grande, at Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande. Grandparents are Doug and Bonnie Hibbert, Lynne Griffith and Robert Escobar.
EVANS: Kallen Ray Evans, born Sept. 19, 2022, to Sarah Ann Evans and Taylor Ray Evans, of La Grande, at Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande.
HENDRICKSON: Weston Lee Hendrickson, born Sept. 16, 2022, to Sierra Renea Wittell and Tanner Lee Hendrickson, of La Grande, at Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande.
KOOL: Samsun Oscar Kool, born Sept. 14, 2022, to Nisareen Duikat and McCartney Kool, of La Grande, at Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande.
LANMAN: Stevie Sue Lanman, born Sept. 21, 2022, to Anna Brammer Lanman and Jordan Lanman, of La Grande, at Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande. Grandparents are Mark and Peggy Lanman and Jim and Sue Brammer.
LENKER: Callison Jud Lenker, born Sept. 15, 2022, to Jordan MacKenzie Simpson and Clayton Dewayne Lenker, of Elgin, at Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande. Grandparents are Darcia Jenner, Lisa Lenker and Dan Lenker.
SEAL: Callen Reign Seal, born Sept. 17, 2022, to Erica Lynn Seal and Mathew Harley Seal, of La Grande, at Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande. Grandparents are Jodi Spriet, Andy Seal and Yvonne and Fred Alexander.
SMITH: Aidyn Jon Smith, born Sept. 19, 2022, to Kayley Hoagland and Tyler McClune-Smith, of La Grande, at Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande.
