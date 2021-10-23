GRANDE RONDE HOSPITAL

BOLIN: Isabelle Kay Bolin, born Oct. 5, 2021, to Julie Kay Dick and Corey Lynn Bolin, of La Grande. Grandparents are Brenda Dick and Tracy and Loree Bolin.

DEWITT: Parker Franklin DeWitt, born Oct. 4, 2021, to Jordann DeWitt and Eric DeWitt, of Union. Grandparents are Wendy Roberts, Ladd Roberts, and Jim and Connie Twisselman.

JENKINS: Jayda May Jenkins, born Oct. 6, 2021, to Sarah Elizabeth Jenkins and Jonathan Jay Jenkins, of Imbler.

VANCE: Eternity Rose Dove Vance, born Oct. 13, 2021, to Janice Marie Vance and Jesse James Vance, of La Grande.

