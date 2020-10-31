GRANDE RONDE HOSPITAL
CRISMON: To Amanda Crismon and Cody Crismon, of La Grande, a daughter, Callie Ann Crismon, Oct. 1 at 8:09 a.m.
GROSS: To Amanda LiMar Gross and Shay Michael Gross, of Island City, a son, Wesley Michael Gross, Oct. 5 at 7:52 p.m.
HULSE: To Mollie May Hulse and Andrew Hulse, of La Grande, a daughter, Eloise May Hulse, Oct. 16 at 4:44 p.m. Grandparents are Marilyn and Gary Hulse and Cheryl and the late Stephen Parris.
MAILMAN: To Stephanie Kayla Shelley-Mailman and Anthony Morgan Mailman, of La Grande, a son, Legend Anthony Lee Mailman, Oct. 8 at 7:14 p.m. Grandparents are Leonette and Eddie Shelley, Richard Mailman and Linda Peterson.
ROCK: To Kayla Marie Rock and Justin Boyd Rock, of La Grande, a son, Ryker Rock, Oct. 12 at 8:25 a.m.
YURCISIN: To John David Yurcisin, of La Grande, a son, John Jonas Yurcisin, Oct. 5 at 1:45 p.m. Grandparent is Nelia Garcia Yurcisin.
