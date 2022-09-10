GRANDE RONDE HOSPITAL, La Grande
CAMBELL: Aurora Cambell, born Sept. 4, 2022, to Summer Mann and Cameron Cambell, of La Grande.
CHRISTENSEN: Nolan Cal Christensen, born Sept. 1, 2022, to Natalie Rose Halladay and Matthew Allen Christensen, of La Grande.
FLIPPO: Judah Rue Flippo, born Sept. 1, 2022, to Galilee Flippo and Jonathan Flippo, of La Grande. Grandparents are Steve Flippo, Sharon Flippo, Rue Kemmerling and Laura Kemmerling.
HAYS: Kohenn J.D. Hays, born Aug. 28, 2022, to Mackia Nedra Lynn Tarvin and Alec Ryan Hays, of La Grande.
LaPRELLE: Nash James LaPrelle, born Aug. 26, 2022, to Brittany Jean Seavert and Tanner Paul LaPrelle, of La Grande.
MITCHELL: Avery Anita Mitchell, born Aug. 26, 2022, to Cassandra Stellings and William Mitchell, of La Grande.
MORELAND: Aila Marie Moreland, born Aug. 26, 2022, to Alexandra Griffiths and Dustin Moreland, of Union. Grandparents are Krista and Eric Griffiths and Terry and Lisa Crowel.
OGDEN: Olive Anne Ogden, born Aug. 23, 2022, to Hanna Lee Krantz and Cameron Curtis Ogden, of La Grande. Grandparents are Gary Krantz, Amber Krantz and Shontel Krantz.
SAGARIA: Ella Dawn Sagaria, born Aug. 24, 2022, to Destiny Kay Payne and Mark Vincent Sagaria, of La Grande.
SAIN: William Sain, born Aug. 30, 2022, to Alicia Parsons and Shane Sain, of La Grande. Grandparents are Mike and Lori Sain and Robert and Angela Parsons.
