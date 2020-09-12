GRANDE RONDE HOSPITAL
COOPER: To Isabella Cooper and Randy Cooper, of Elgin, a son, Lucca Cooper, Aug. 23.
RACHAU: To Dori Charlton and William Rachau Jr., of La Grande, a daughter, Everly Lynn Rachau, Aug. 31 at 8:24 p.m. Grandparents are Bill Rachau and Ira Charlton.
REKOW: To Heather R. Rekow and Coulton C. Rekow, of La Grande, a daughter, Serenity Pearl Rekow, Aug. 25 at 1:52 p.m. Grandparents and Mary and Jason Acquistapace.
RHOTON: To Ashley Rhoton and Taylor Rhoton, of La Grande, a daughter, Noelle Jeanette Rhoton, Aug. 31 at 7:55 a.m. Grandparents are Kevin and Kimberly Rhoton and Norm and Nicole Mallonee.
WATSON: To Zoe Watson, of La Grande, a son, Kayser Isaac Watson, Aug. 26 at 9:34 a.m.
