Birth announcements: Sept. 25, 2021

GRANDE RONDE HOSPITAL

CADY: Ogden Woodrow Cady, born Sept. 15, 2021, to Kristen Cady and Hunter Cady, of Ukiah. 

ELMER: Starlett Elmer, born Sept. 15, 2021, to Samantha Spry and Kyle Elmer, of La Grande. Grandparents are Marcy Spry and Addie Elmer.

PAUL: Alexander Michael Paul, born Sept. 16, 2021, to Gabrielle Garrett and Eugene Paul, of La Grande. Grandparents are Jeff Garrett and Carmen Garrett.

PINTHER: Bridget Leann Pinther, born Sept. 6, 2021, to Leann J. Pinther and Steven K. Pinter, of La Grande.

SHANK: Ocean Shank, born Sept. 13, 2021, to Terrie Remay Kowalski and Fischer Christipher Shank, of La Grande. Grandparents are Kelly Kowalski and Dessia Shank.

TANNLUND: Xavior James Tannlund, born Sept. 15, 2021, to Amber Coyle and Aaron Tannlund, of La Grande. Grandparents are Liz and Philip Tannlund. 

WALCHLI: Tinnsley Rae Walchli, born Sept. 13, 2021, to Breanna Rae Walchli and Thomas Paul Walchli, of La Grande.
