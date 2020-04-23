GRANDE RONDE HOSPITAL

BALES: To Krista Rose Bales and Christopher John Bales, of La Grande, a son, Isaac John Bales, 8 pounds, March 12 at 8:56 a.m. Grandparents are John and Angie Shurtleff and John and Tanna Bales.

COLLINS: To Keri Reynolds and Ryan Collins, of Lostine, a daughter, Aubrey Lynn Collins, 6 pounds 14 ounces, March 31 at 7:54 a.m. Grandparents are Jon Reynolds, Tresi Reynolds, Terry Collins, Carolyn Harshfield, Michael Harshfield and Lillian Harshfield.

COMPTON: To Ranelle Elise Compton and Kit Nathan Compton, of La Grande, a daughter, Juniper Asher Compton, 7 pounds 8 ounces, March 17 at 8:16 a.m.

CROY: To Hannah Joelle Croy and Devin Matthew Mitts, of La Grande, a daughter, Miah Tracy Mitts Croy, 6 pounds 2 ounces, March 18 at 7:48 p.m.

DALTON: To Michele Alessia Dalton and Gauge Leonard Dalton, of La Grande, a son, Cedric Lee Dalton, 9 pounds .04 ounces, April 1 at 3:15 a.m.

JENKS: To Jordan Jenks and Mike Jenks, of Summerville, a son, Robert Jenks, 6 pounds 7.7 ounces, March 23 at 8:06 a.m.

MARTIN: To Sandra Lucille Martin and Dillon Mathew Martin, of La Grande, a son, Dash Angel Martin, 6 pounds 13 ounces, March 15 at 2:57 p.m. Grandparents are Robert and Cindy Kohler, Kevin Kunzler, and Renee and Raul Rios.

PFINGSTEN: To Roberta G. Swanson and Skye J. Pfingsten, of La Grande, a daughter, Autumn Skye Pfingsten, 8 pounds 14 ounces, April 2 at 7:34 p.m.

SANDERS: To Katelynn Mae Johnson and Justin David Sanders, of La Grande, a son, Owen James Lee Sanders, 7 pounds 0.8 ounces, March 24 at 5:56 p.m. Grandparents are T.L. and Pam Diggers and Julie and David Sanders.

TANNER: To Britany Renea Tanner and Alexander William Tanner, of La Grande, a son, Isaac Alexander Tanner, 3 pounds 5 ounces, March 29 at 8:48 a.m. Grandparents are Jason Korom and Casi Korom.

TODD: To KayLynne Todd and Anthony Todd, of La Grande, a son, Maverick Wayne Todd, 8 pounds 9 ounces, April 1 at 2:08 a.m. Grandparents are Larry and Judy Todd and Todd and Melissa Kuenzi.

VANCE: To Janice Marie Vance and Jesse James Vance, of La Grande, a daughter, Serenity Ann Myrna Vance, 7 pounds, March 21 at 8:26 p.m.