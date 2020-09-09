WALLA WALLA — The Blue Mountain Land Trust in a press release announced it is launching the online premiere of Blue Mountain Television’s “Secret Life of the Forest: The Northern Blue Mountains.”
This 13-part series begins Sept. 21 and explores the natural history of the northern Blue Mountains of southeastern Washington and northeastern Oregon.
The series captures the massive mountain range’s beauty and splendor and the plants and animals that inhabit this landscape, according to the press release.
Episodes can be streamed on demand. For episode descriptions and registration information, visit the Blue Mountain Land Trust website at https://bmlt.org/slf.
Access to the series is free and open to the public through Dec. 31.
