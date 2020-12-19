WALLA WALLA — The Blue Mountain Land Trust, which works to preserve fish and wildlife habitat, forests, grasslands and agricultural land in the Blue Mountain region, is offering a virtual screening of the movie, “Gather.”
According to the press release from the trust, “Gather” follows a chef from the White Mountain Apache Nation, Arizona, who is opening an indigenous cafe; a young scientist from the Cheyenne River Sioux Nation, South Dakota, conducting landmark studies on bison; and the Ancestral Guard, a group of environmental activists from the Yurok Nation, northern California, trying to save the Klamath river.
The movie is available for viewing Dec. 25 through Jan. 1 at the trust’s website: bmlt.org/events.
