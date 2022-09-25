Stories of Wallowa Lake cover

“Stories of Wallowa Lake: A History of the Lake and Its Communities,” by Rita Ehrler and Ellen Morris Bishop, of Wallowa County, was published by Eagle Cap Press in 2022. The softbound 248-page volume includes 290 photographs.

JOSEPH — The Josephy Center for Arts and Culture’s Brown Bag series continues on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at noon with a presentation by Rita Ehrler and Ellen Morris Bishop who will talk about their new book, “Stories of Wallowa Lake: A History of the Lake and Its Communities.”

This new book offers new insights into Wallowa County’s storied history. It details the competition between an electric railroad and the more traditional steam line to serve Wallowa County, the attempt to establish a national park in the Wallowa Mountains and intriguing stories such as that of the Edelweiss Inn, Wallowa Lake dam and the myth of the Wallowa Lake monster.

Stories of Walowa Lake authors

Rita Ehrler right, and Ellen Morris Bishop, who collaborated on the new “Stories of Wallowa Lake,” are the guest speakers at the Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, Brown Bag lecture series at the Josephy Center, Joseph.
