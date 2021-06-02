Tony Hauth, right, and his daughter, Kymber, left, receive winning trophies May 31, 2021, for their success at the Huntington Catfish Derby. Tony Hauth, of Burns, hauled in a catfish weighing 38.78 pounds. The previous record was held by Ryle Rollins who landed a 37.20-pound fish in 1990. According to Hauth, the family has been entering the tournament the past decade, and he has won the tournament twice. Kymber, who will be in the sixth grade in the fall, garnered the junior division win with a catfish weighing in at 23.78 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.