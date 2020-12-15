UNION COUNTY — The Union County Chamber of Commerce is putting on a "Holiday Decorations Viewing Caravan" Saturday, Dec. 19. With the pandemic preventing a parade, tree lighting ceremony and other communal celebrations this holiday season, the caravan will provide a way for the community to come together in a safe way.
For this inaugural county-wide event, the chamber has put together routes for "a fun, relaxing tour throughout Union County to check out all the holiday lights and decorations," according to the chamber's press release.
The routes will be La Grande and Island City; La Grande, Island City, Union and Cove; or La Grande, Island City, Elgin and Imbler.
Lining up begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Bi-Mart parking lot (enter from 20th Street), La Grande, and the caravans leave promptly at 6:30 p.m. Participants may hop on and off the routes as they like. There is no formal schedule.
The event also includes a car-decorating contest. Decorate your car for a chance to win some serious bragging rights.
Share the holiday spirit by bringing:
• Non-perishable foods for local food banks.
• Toy(s) to donate to a collection sponsored by Carpet One, Les Schwab and Island Express Lube and Car Wash.
• Letters to Santa, which will be collected and read on KLBM throughout the day, Monday, Dec. 21, before being mailed to the North Pole.
