Children’s free takeout breakfast and lunch menu
Free breakfast and lunch for anyone age 18 and younger, available on days school is in session. Pick up 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at any La Grande elementary school. Fresh vegetables, seasonal fruit and 1% milk are offered daily. Meals are handed out at La Grande schools for on-campus students.
APRIL 12-16
CENTRAL AND ISLAND CITY ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
Monday — BREAKFAST: strawberry-cream-cheese-filled bagel, fresh fruit; LUNCH: Italian meatball sub.
Tuesday — BREAKFAST: mini waffles, canned fruit; LUNCH: (Central) hamburger and golden French fries, (Island City) sloppy joe.
Wednesday — BREAKFAST: strawberry yogurt, graham crackers, orange juice; LUNCH: turkey deli sandwich, goldfish crackers.
Thursday — BREAKFAST: cinnamon rolls, canned fruit; LUNCH: chicken-bacon-ranch wrap.
Friday — BREAKFAST: blueberry muffin, cheese stick, orange juice; LUNCH: fish sticks, dinner roll.
GREENWOOD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Monday — BREAKFAST: pancake on a stick, fruit or juice; LUNCH: meatballs and gravy, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.
Tuesday — BREAKFAST: mini donut, cheese stick, fruit or juice; LUNCH: cheeseburger, tater tots.
Wednesday — BREAKFAST: mini pancakes, fruit or juice; LUNCH: biscuits and gravy, cheese stick.
Thursday — BREAKFAST: breakfast stacker sandwich, fruit or juice; LUNCH: deli sandwich, potato chips.
Friday — BREAKFAST: breakfast cereal bar, cheese stick, fruit or juice; LUNCH: pizza.
LA GRANDE HIGH AND MIDDLE SCHOOLS
Monday — BREAKFAST: toaster pastry, cheese stick, fresh fruit; LUNCH: meatballs and gravy, brown rice.
Tuesday — BREAKFAST: mini-cinnis, canned fruit; LUNCH: ham deli sandwich, kettle chips.
Wednesday — BREAKFAST: cereal bar, cheese stick, orange juice; LUNCH: chef salad, rip-stick breadstick.
Thursday — BREAKFAST: ham-egg-cheese biscuit, canned fruit; LUNCH: chicken cordon bleu.
Friday — BREAKFAST: sausage-egg-cheese bagel, orange juice; LUNCH: hot dog, tater tots.
