Children’s free takeout breakfast and lunch menu
Free breakfast and lunch for anyone age 18 and younger, available on days school is in session. Pick up 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at any La Grande elementary school. Fresh vegetables, seasonal fruit and 1% milk are offered daily. To-go meals are handed out at La Grande schools to on-campus students.
APRIL 26-30
Central and Island City Elementary schools
Monday — BREAKFAST: toaster pastry, cheese stick, fresh fruit; LUNCH: hot dog, goldfish crackers, veggies, fruit.
Tuesday — BREAKFAST: mini French toast, canned fruit; LUNCH: popcorn chicken, dinner roll, veggies, fruit.
Wednesday — BREAKFAST: mini-cinnis, apple juice; LUNCH: ham deli sandwich, broccoli salad, veggies, fruit.
Thursday — BREAKFAST: fruit-granola yogurt parfait, canned fruit; LUNCH: chicken Caesar wrap, veggies, fruit.
Friday — BREAKFAST: cocoa cereal bar, fresh fruit; LUNCH: walking taco, veggies, fruit.
Greenwood Elementary School
Monday — BREAKFAST: mini-cinnis, veggies, fruit or juice; LUNCH: ravioli with meat sauce, breadstick, veggies, fruit.
Tuesday — BREAKFAST: breakfast bread, cheese stick, fruit or juice; LUNCH: fish and cheese sandwich, coleslaw, veggies, fruit.
Wednesday — BREAKFAST: mini French toast, fruit or juice; LUNCH: chicken Caesar wrap, veggies, fruit.
Thursday — BREAKFAST: ham and cheese bagel, fruit or juice; LUNCH: beef chili, cinnamon roll, veggies, fruit.
Friday — BREAKFAST: cocoa cereal bar, cheese stick, fruit or juice; LUNCH: deli sandwich, veggies, fruit.
La Grande High and Middle schools
Monday — BREAKFAST: mini waffles, fresh fruit; LUNCH: popcorn chicken, dinner roll, veggies, fruit.
Tuesday — BREAKFAST: pancake on a stick, canned fruit; LUNCH: turkey deli sandwich, veggies, fruit.
Wednesday — BREAKFAST: breakfast muffin, cheese stick, apple juice; LUNCH: BBQ meatball sub, broccoli salad, veggies, fruit.
Thursday — BREAKFAST: mini donut, cheese stick, canned fruit; LUNCH: pizza, veggies, fruit.
Friday — BREAKFAST: oatmeal chocolate chip breakfast bar, fresh fruit; LUNCH: chicken Caesar salad, rip-stick breadstick, veggies, fruit.
