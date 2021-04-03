Children’s free takeout breakfast and lunch menu
Free breakfast and lunch for anyone age 18 and younger, available on days school is in session. Pick up 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at any elementary school, La Grande. Fresh vegetables, seasonal fruit and 1% milk are offered daily in addition to the menu items. Meals are handed out at La Grande schools for on-campus students.
APRIL 5-9
CENTRAL AND ISLAND CITY ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
Monday — BREAKFAST: oatmeal-chocolate chip bar, fresh fruit; LUNCH: hot dog (Central) or hamburger (ICE), kettle chips.
Tuesday — BREAKFAST: yogurt parfait with granola and fruit, canned fruit; LUNCH: popcorn chicken, dinner roll.
Wednesday — BREAKFAST: mini pancakes, apple juice; LUNCH: ham deli sandwich, broccoli salad.
Thursday — BREAKFAST: long john, canned fruit; LUNCH: chicken Caesar wrap.
Friday — BREAKFAST: apple frudel, orange juice; LUNCH: walking taco.
GREENWOOD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Monday — BREAKFAST: oatmeal-chocolate chip bar, fruit or juice; LUNCH: Italian meatball sub.
Tuesday — BREAKFAST: strawberry yogurt, graham crackers, fruit or juice; LUNCH: hot dog, fish crackers.
Wednesday — BREAKFAST: cinnamon-cream-cheese-filled bagel, fruit or juice; LUNCH: BBQ sandwich, broccoli salad.
Thursday — BREAKFAST: breakfast muffin, cheese stick, fruit or juice; LUNCH: deli sandwich, potato chips.
Friday — BREAKFAST: cocoa cereal bar, cheese stick, fruit or juice; LUNCH: pizza.
LA GRANDE HIGH AND MIDDLE SCHOOLS
Monday — BREAKFAST: French toast sticks, fresh fruit; LUNCH: turkey ranch wrap, kettle chips.
Tuesday — BREAKFAST: breakfast muffin, cheese stick, canned fruit; LUNCH: corn dog.
Wednesday — BREAKFAST: breakfast stacker sandwich, apple juice; LUNCH: hamburger, French fries.
Thursday — BREAKFAST: apple frudel, canned fruit; LUNCH: chicken waffle sandwich.
Friday — no school, pick up meals at elementary schools.
