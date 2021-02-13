Children’s free takeout breakfast and lunch menu
Free breakfast and lunch for anyone age 18 and younger. Pick up 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central, Greenwood or Island City elementary schools, La Grande. Fresh vegetables, seasonal fruit and 1% milk are offered daily in addition to the menu items. Served at La Grande schools for on-campus students.
FEB. 15-19
LA GRANDE ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
Monday: schools closed for Presidents Day, no meals served.
Tuesday: BREAKFAST: oatmeal-chocolate chip bar, cheese stick, orange juice; LUNCH: sloppy joe on a bun, green beans.
Wednesday: BREAKFAST: plain bagel with cream cheese, fresh fruit; LUNCH: sunbutter and jelly sandwich, red peppers.
Thursday: BREAKFAST: cinnamon roll, orange juice; LUNCH: Italian meatball sub, broccoli florets.
Friday: BREAKFAST: strawberry yogurt, graham crackers, fresh fruit; LUNCH: fish sticks, rip-stick breadsticks, steamed corn.
LA GRANDE MIDDLE SCHOOL AND HIGH SCHOOL
Monday: schools closed for Presidents Day, no meals served.
Tuesday: BREAKFAST: bacon, egg and cheese on a biscuit, orange juice; LUNCH: sloppy joe on a bun, cucumber slices.
Wednesday: BREAKFAST: blueberry muffin, cheese stick, fresh fruit; LUNCH: tuna sandwich, kettle chips, red peppers.
Thursday: BREAKFAST: breakfast burrito, orange juice; LUNCH: crispy chicken sub, broccoli florets.
Friday: BREAKFAST: cinnamon-cream-cheese-filled bagel, fresh fruit; LUNCH: fish sticks, rip-stick breadsticks, green beans.
