Children’s free takeout breakfast and lunch menu
Free breakfast and lunch for anyone age 18 and younger. Pick up 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central, Greenwood or Island City elementary schools, La Grande. Fresh vegetables, seasonal fruit and 1% milk are offered daily in addition to the menu items. Served at La Grande schools for on-campus students.
FEB. 22-26
LA GRANDE ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
Monday: BREAKFAST: strawberry-cream-cheese-filled bagel, canned fruit; LUNCH: walking taco, corn and black-bean salsa.
Tuesday: BREAKFAST: cocoa cereal bar, orange juice; LUNCH: yogurt pak with bagel, radishes.
Wednesday: BREAKFAST: mini pancakes, fresh fruit; LUNCH: turkey deli sandwich, kettle chip, baby carrots.
Thursday: BREAKFAST: fruit and granola yogurt parfait, orange juice; LUNCH: meatballs and gravy, mashed potato, whole-grain roll.
Friday: BREAKFAST: blueberry muffin, cheese stick, fresh fruit; LUNCH: egg salad sandwich, kettle potato chips, cherry tomatoes.
LMS AND LHS
Monday: BREAKFAST: mini waffles, canned fruit; LUNCH: walking taco, corn and black-bean salsa.
Tuesday: BREAKFAST: long john, orange juice; LUNCH: yogurt pak with bagel, radishes.
Wednesday: BREAKFAST: ham, egg and cheese biscuit, fresh fruit; LUNCH: turkey deli sandwich, kettle chip, baby carrots.
Thursday: cocoa cereal bar, cheese stick orange juice; LUNCH: meatballs and gravy, mashed potato, whole-grain roll.
Friday: sausage breakfast biscuit, fresh fruit; LUNCH: egg salad sandwich, kettle potato chips, cherry tomatoes.
