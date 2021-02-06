Children’s free takeout breakfast and lunch menu
Free breakfast and lunch for anyone age 18 and younger. Pick up 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central, Greenwood or Island City elementary schools, La Grande. Fresh vegetables, seasonal fruit and 1% milk are offered daily in addition to the menu items. Served at La Grande schools for on-campus students.
FEB. 8-12
LA GRANDE ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS
Monday: BREAKFAST: strawberry toaster pastry, cheese stick, canned fruit; LUNCH: turkey sandwich, potato chips, baby carrots.
Tuesday: BREAKFAST: mini waffles, orange juice; LUNCH: chicken sub, French fries.
Wednesday: BREAKFAST: apple strudel, fresh fruit; LUNCH: yogurt pak with bagel, red peppers.
Thursday: BREAKFAST: yogurt, graham crackers, orange juice; LUNCH: chicken Caesar wrap, corn.
Friday: BREAKFAST: cinnamon-cream-cheese-filled bagel, fresh fruit; LUNCH: tacos, baby carrots.
LA GRANDE MIDDLE SCHOOL AND HIGH SCHOOL
Monday: BREAKFAST: sausage biscuit, canned fruit; LUNCH: tuna sandwich, potato chips, baby carrots.
Tuesday: BREAKFAST: mini waffles, orange juice; LUNCH: crispy chicken tenders, whole-grain dinner roll, French fries.
Wednesday: BREAKFAST: mini pancakes, fresh fruit; LUNCH: egg salad sandwich, potato chips, cucumber slices.
Thursday: BREAKFAST: long john, orange juice; LUNCH: chicken Caesar wrap, corn.
Friday: BREAKFAST: French toast sticks, fresh fruit; LUNCH: taco, green pepper slices.
