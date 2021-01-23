Children’s free takeout breakfast and lunch menu
• Free breakfast and lunch for anyone age 18 and younger. Pick up 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central, Greenwood or Island City elementary schools, La Grande.
• Fresh vegetables, seasonal fruit and 1% milk are offered daily.
• Served at La Grande schools for on-campus students. LMS and LHS menu is same as Central’s.
JAN. 25-29
Monday and Tuesday: no school, no meals served
Wednesday: BREAKFAST: hot ham and cheese bagel, fresh fruit; LUNCH: crispy chicken wrap, red peppers.
Thursday: BREAKFAST: cocoa puffs cereal bar (at Central and Island City) / yogurt pak with bagel (at Greenwood), apple juice; LUNCH: hot dogs, French fries, cucumber slices.
Friday: BREAKFAST: apple strudel (at Central and Island City) / breakfast bar (at Greenwood), fresh fruit; LUNCH: Italian meatball sub (at Central) / chicken and cheese quesdadilla (at Greenwood and Island City), calico bean bake, baby carrots.
