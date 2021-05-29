Children’s free takeout breakfast and lunch menu
Free breakfast and lunch for anyone age 18 and younger, available on days school is in session. Pick up 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at any La Grande elementary school. Fresh vegetables, seasonal fruit and 1% milk are offered daily. To-go meals are handed out at La Grande schools to on-campus students.
June 1-4
Central & Island City elementary schools
Tuesday: BREAKFAST: mini French toast, apple juice; LUNCH: crispy chicken sub, veggies, fruit.
Wednesday: BREAKFAST: yogurt pak with bagel, fresh fruit; LUNCH: sunbutter sandwich, veggies, fruit.
Thursday: BREAKFAST: mini-cinnis, orange juice; LUNCH: corn dog, goldfish crackers, veggies, fruit.
Friday: BREAKFAST: cocoa cereal breakfast bar, fresh fruit; LUNCH: hamburgers, kettle chips, veggies, fruit.
Greenwood Elementary School
Tuesday: BREAKFAST: mini French toast, apple juice; LUNCH: popcorn chicken bowl, breadsticks, veggies, fruit.
Wednesday: BREAKFAST: yogurt pak with bagel, fresh fruit; LUNCH: variety of sandwiches, veggies, fruit.
Thursday: BREAKFAST: mini-cinnis, orange juice; LUNCH: ravioli with meat sauce, veggies, fruit.
Friday: BREAKFAST: cocoa cereal breakfast bar, fresh fruit; LUNCH: hamburgers, kettle chips, veggies, fruit.
La Grande High & Middle schools
Tuesday-Friday: chef’s choice!
EDITOR’S NOTE: THE SENIOR CENTER MENU WAS NOT AVAILABLE AT PRESS TIME.
