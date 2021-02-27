Children’s free takeout breakfast and lunch menu
Free breakfast and lunch for anyone age 18 and younger. Pick up 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central, Greenwood or Island City elementary schools, La Grande. Fresh vegetables, seasonal fruit and 1% milk are offered daily in addition to the menu items. Served at La Grande schools for on-campus students.
MARCH 1-5
Central and Island City Elementary schools
Monday: BREAKFAST: bagel with cream cheese, canned fruit; LUNCH: hot dog, potato chips, green beans.
Tuesday: BREAKFAST: blueberry muffin, cheese stick, orange juice; LUNCH: popcorn chicken, roll, tator tots.
Wednesday: BREAKFAST: cocoa cereal bar, fresh fruit; LUNCH: ham deli sandwich, cherry tomatoes.
Thursday: BREAKFAST: pancake on a stick, orange juice; LUNCH: soft beef taco, corn and black bean salsa.
Friday: BREAKFAST: mini-cinnis, fresh fruit; LUNCH: fish sticks, roll, cauliflower florets.
Greenwood Elementary School
Monday: BREAKFAST: blueberry muffin with cream cheese, fruit or juice; LUNCH: popcorn chiken, breadstick, tator tots.
Tuesday: BREAKFAST: mini-cinnis, fruit or juice; LUNCH: turkey deli sandwich, goldfish crackers, baby carrots.
Wednesday: BREAKFAST: pancake on a stick, fruit or juice; LUNCH: BBQ rib sandwich, cherry tomatoes.
Thursday: BREAKFAST: sausage breakfast muffin, fruit or juice; LUNCH: cheesburger, potato chips, celery.
Friday: BREAKFAST: yogurt pak with bagel, fruit or juice; LUNCH: pizza parlor, cauliflower florets.
La Grande middle and high schools
Monday: BREAKFAST: mini-cinnis, canned fruit; LUNCH: BBQ rib sandwich, green beans.
Tuesday: BREAKFAST: oatmeal-chocolate chip bar, cheese stick, orange juice; LUNCH: hamburger, tator tots.
Wednesday: BREAKFAST: strawberry toaster pastry, cheese stick, fresh fruit; LUNCH: turkey deli sandwich, potato chips, carrots.
Thursday: BREAKFAST: pancake on a stick, orange juice; LUNCH: parmesan chicken bites, bread stick, red peppers.
Friday: BREAKFAST: long John, fresh fruit; LUNCH: hot dog, potato chips, corn.
