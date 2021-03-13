Free breakfast and lunch for anyone age 18 and younger. Pick up 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central, Greenwood or Island City elementary schools, La Grande. Fresh vegetables, seasonal fruit and 1% milk are offered daily in addition to the menu items. Meals are served at La Grande schools for on-campus students.
MARCH 15-19
Central and Island City Elementary schools
Monday: BREAKFAST: mini pancakes, canned fruit; LUNCH: chicken quesadilla, refried beans.
Tuesday: BREAKFAST: oatmeal-chocolate-chip, cheese stick, orange juice; LUNCH: hamburgers, green beans.
Wednesday: BREAKFAST: plain bagel with cream cheese, fresh fruit; LUNCH: BBQ pulled-pork sandwich, red peppers.
Thursday: BREAKFAST: cinnamon roll, orange juice; LUNCH: Italian meatball sub, broccoli florets.
Friday: BREAKFAST: strawberry yogurt, graham crackers, fresh fruit; LUNCH: popcorn chicken bowl, breadstick, steamed corn.
Greenwood Elementary School
Monday: BREAKFAST: strawberry-cream-cheese-filled bagel, fruit or juice; LUNCH: chicken Caesar wrap, green beans.
Tuesday: BREAKFAST: oatmeal-chocolate-chip bar, fruit or juice; LUNCH: sloppy joe on a bun, green beans.
Wednesday: BREAKFAST: cocoa-cereal bar, fruit or juice; LUNCH: popcorn chicken bowl, dinner roll, steamed corn.
Thursday: BREAKFAST: cinnamon roll, fruit or juice; LUNCH: BBQ chicken sandwich, broccoli florets.
Friday: BREAKFAST: strawberry yogurt, graham crackers, fruit or juice; LUNCH: corn dog, golden French fries.
La Grande middle and high schools
Monday: BREAKFAST: apple frudel, fresh fruit; LUNCH: popcorn chicken, breadstick, cucumber slices.
Tuesday: BREAKFAST: strawberry-cream-cheese-filled bagel, orange juice; LUNCH: corn dog, French fries.
Wednesday: BREAKFAST: breakfast burrito, fresh fruit; LUNCH: Italian meatball sub, red peppers.
Thursday: BREAKFAST: cocoa-cereal bar, cheese stick, orange juice; LUNCH: chicken-salad sandwich, broccoli florets.
Friday: BREAKFAST: breakfast sandwich, fresh fruit; LUNCH: chicken Caesar wrap, green beans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.