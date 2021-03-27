Free breakfast and lunch for anyone age 18 and younger, available on days school is in session. Pick up 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central, Greenwood or Island City elementary schools, La Grande. Fresh vegetables, seasonal fruit and 1% milk are offered daily in addition to the menu items. Meals are served at La Grande schools for on-campus students.
MARCH 29-APRIL 2
Monday-Tuesday: no school in session, no meals served.
Wednesday at elementary schools — BREAKFAST: strawberry toaster pastry, cheese stick, fruit or juice; LUNCH: Italian meatball sub, celery sticks
Wednesday at middle and high schools — BREAKFAST: strawberry toaster pastry, cheese stick, canned fruit; LUNCH: chicken quesadilla, salsa with black beans and corn.
Thursday-Friday: April menus not available at press time.
