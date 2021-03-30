Children’s free takeout breakfast and lunch menu
Free breakfast and lunch for anyone age 18 and younger, available on days school is in session. Pick up 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central, Greenwood or Island City elementary schools, La Grande. Fresh vegetables, seasonal fruit and 1% milk are offered daily in addition to the menu items. Meals are served at La Grande schools for on-campus students.
MARCH 31-APRIL 2
Central and Island City elementary schools
Wednesday — BREAKFAST: strawberry toaster pastry, cheese stick, fruit or juice; LUNCH: Italian meatball sub, celery sticks.
Thursday — BREAKFAST: mini-cinnis, canned fruit; LUNCH: chicken Caesar wrap, roll, dark green veggies.
Friday — BREAKFAST: cocoa cereal bar, orange juice; LUNCH: corn dog, tator tots, red/orange veggies.
Greenwood Elementary School
Wednesday — BREAKFAST: strawberry toaster pastry, cheese stick, fruit or juice; LUNCH: Italian meatball sub, celery sticks
Thursday — BREAKFAST: mini-cinnis, fruit or juice; LUNCH: crispy chicken sandwich, coleslaw, dark green veggies.
Friday — mini waffle dog, fruit or juice; LUNCH: pizza, red/orange veggies.
La Grande high and middle schools
Wednesday — BREAKFAST: strawberry toaster pastry, cheese stick, canned fruit; LUNCH: chicken quesadilla, salsa with black beans and corn.
Thursday — BREAKFAST: oatmeal chocolate chip bar, canned fruit; LUNCH: chicken-bacon-ranch wrap, dark green veggies.
Friday — BREAKFAST: strawberry-cream-cheese-filled bagel, orange juice; LUNCH: hot dog, fish crackers, red/orange veggies.
