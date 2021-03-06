Free breakfast and lunch for anyone age 18 and younger. Pick up 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central, Greenwood or Island City elementary schools, La Grande. Fresh vegetables, seasonal fruit and 1% milk are offered daily in addition to the menu items. Served at La Grande schools for on-campus students.
MARCH 8-12
Central and Island City Elementary schools
Monday: BREAKFAST: strawberry toaster pastry, cheese stick, canned fruit; LUNCH: turkey deli sandwich, potato chips, baby carrots.
Tuesday: BREAKFAST: mini wafles, orange juice; LUNCH: crispy chicken sub, French fries.
Wednesday: BREAKFAST: apple frudel, fresh fruit; LUNCH: yogurt pak with bagel, red peppers.
Thursday: BREAKFAST: strawberry yogurt with graham crackers, orange juice; LUNCH: chicken Caesar wrap, corn.
Friday: BREAKFAST: cinnamon-cream-cheese-filled bagel, fresh fruit; LUNCH: walking taco, baby carrots.
Greenwood Elementary School
Monday: BREAKFAST: oatmeal-chocolate chip bar, cheese stick, fruit or juice; LUNCH: crispy chicken sub, baby carrots.
Tuesday: BREAKFAST: breakfast burrito, fruit or juice; LUNCH: ham deli sandwich, broccoli florets.
Wednesday: BREAKFAST: strawberry toaster pastry, cheese stick, fruit or juice; LUNCH: Italian meatball sub, red peppers.
Thursday: BREAKFAST: mini pancakes, fruit or juice; LUNCH: soft beef taco, corn.
Friday: BREAKFAST: long john, fruit or juice; LUNCH: hot dog, tator tots.
La Grande middle and high schools
Monday: BREAKFAST: oatmeal-chocolate chip bar, canned fruit; LUNCH: BBQ chicken sandwich, potato chips, baby carrots.
Tuesday: BREAKFAST: yogurt pak with bagel, orange juice; LUNCH: ham deli sandwich, goldfish crackers, radishes.
Wednesday: BREAKFAST: waffles, fresh fruit; LUNCH: chicken taco, red peppers.
Thursday: BREAKFAST: bacon, egg and cheese on a biscuit, orange juice; LUNCH: walking taco, corn.
Friday: BREAKFAST: cinnamon roll, fresh fruit; LUNCH: BBQ meatball sub, green peppers.
