Children’s free takeout breakfast and lunch menu
Free breakfast and lunch for anyone age 18 and younger, available on days school is in session. Pick up 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at any La Grande elementary school. Fresh vegetables, seasonal fruit and 1% milk are offered daily. To-go meals are handed out at La Grande schools to on-campus students.
May 10-14
Central Elementary School
Monday — BREAKFAST: strawberry-cream-cheese-filled bagel, fresh fruit; LUNCH: crispy chicken sub, veggies, fruit.
Tuesday — BREAKFAST: mini waffles, cheese stick, canned fruit; LUNCH: chicken tacos, veggies, fruit.
Wednesday — BREAKFAST: strawberry yogurt, graham crackers, orange juice; LUNCH: BBQ rib sandwich, veggies, fruit.
Thursday — BREAKFAST: strawberry toaster pastry, cheese stick, canned fruit; LUNCH: crispy chicken sandwich, veggies, fruit.
Friday — BREAKFAST: apple frudel, orange juice; LUNCH: corn dog, kettle chips, veggies, fruit.
Greenwood Elementary School
Monday — BREAKFAST: cinnamon-cream-cheese-filled bagel, fresh fruit; LUNCH: BBQ rib sandwich, veggies, fruit.
Tuesday — BREAKFAST: mini waffles, cheese stick, canned fruit; LUNCH: cheeseburger, kettle chips, veggies, fruit.
Wednesday — BREAKFAST: cereal bar, cheese stick, orange juice; LUNCH: ham sub sandwich, goldfish crackers, veggies, fruit.
Thursday — BREAKFAST: mini pancakes, canned fruit; LUNCH: biscuits and gravy, cheese stick, veggies, fruit.
Friday — BREAKFAST: oatmeal chocolate chip breakfast bar, orange juice; LUNCH: pizza, veggies, fruit.
Island City Elementary School
Monday — BREAKFAST: yogurt parfait with fruit and granola, fresh fruit; LUNCH: Italian meatball sub, veggies, fruit.
Tuesday — BREAKFAST: farm to school cereal bar, cheese stick, canned fruit; LUNCH: crispy chicken sub, veggies, fruit.
Wednesday — BREAKFAST: apple frudel, orange juice; LUNCH: ravioli with meat sauce, rip-stick breadstick, veggies, fruit.
Thursday — BREAKFAST: cocoa cereal bar, canned fruit; LUNCH: walking taco, veggies, fruit.
Friday — BREAKFAST: cinnamon roll, orange juice; LUNCH: corn dog, tater tots, veggies, fruit.
La Grande High and Middle schools
Monday — BREAKFAST: sausage breakfast biscuit, fresh fruit; LUNCH: ham deli sandwich, veggies, fruit.
Tuesday — BREAKFAST: cinnamon-cream-cheese-filled bagel, canned fruit; LUNCH: crispy chicken tenders, whole-grain dinner roll, veggies, fruit.
Wednesday — BREAKFAST: mini pancakes, orange juice; LUNCH: turkey deli sandwich, kettle chips, veggies, fruit.
Thursday — BREAKFAST: long john, canned fruit; LUNCH: fish sandwich with cheese, golden French fries, veggies, fruit.
Friday — BREAKFAST: mini French toast, orange juice; LUNCH: ham deli sandwich, kettle chips, veggies, fruit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.