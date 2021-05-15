Children’s free takeout breakfast and lunch menu
Free breakfast and lunch for anyone age 18 and younger, available on days school is in session. Pick up 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at any La Grande elementary school. Fresh vegetables, seasonal fruit and 1% milk are offered daily. To-go meals are handed out at La Grande schools to on-campus students.
May 17-21
Central Elementary School
Monday — BREAKFAST: cocoa cereal bar, fresh fruit; LUNCH: hot dog, kettle chips, veggies, fruit.
Tuesday — BREAKFAST: yogurt pack with bagel, canned fruit; LUNCH: popcorn chicken, dinner roll, veggies, fruit.
Wednesday — BREAKFAST: mini waffles, fresh fruit; LUNCH: ham deli sandwich, veggies, fruit.
Thursday — BREAKFAST: farm to school breakfast bar, cheese stick, orange juice; LUNCH: chicken Caesar wrap, veggies, fruit.
Friday — BREAKFAST: blueberry muffin, cheese stick, canned fruit; LUNCH: walking taco, corn and black bean salsa, veggies, fruit.
Greenwood Elementary School
Monday — BREAKFAST: mini waffles, fresh fruit; LUNCH: chicken tacos, veggies, fruit.
Tuesday — BREAKFAST: banana muffin, cheese stick, canned fruit; LUNCH: corn dog, kettle chips, veggies, fruit.
Wednesday — BREAKFAST: mini-cinnis, fresh fruit; LUNCH: Italian meatball sub, Caesar side salad, veggies, fruit.
Thursday — BREAKFAST: breakfast cereal bar, cheese stick, orange juice; LUNCH: chicken Caesar wrap, veggies, fruit.
Friday — BREAKFAST: strawberry-cream-cheese-filled bagel, canned fruit; LUNCH: sloppy joe, dinner roll, veggies, fruit.
Island City Elementary School
Monday — BREAKFAST: oatmeal breakfast bar, cheese stick, fresh fruit; LUNCH: egg salad sandwich, veggies, fruit.
Tuesday — BREAKFAST: cherry frudel, canned fruit; LUNCH: fish sticks, dinner roll, veggies, fruit.
Wednesday — BREAKFAST: mini waffles, fresh fruit; LUNCH: pizza, veggies, fruit.
Thursday — BREAKFAST: ham-egg-cheese bagel, orange juice; LUNCH: soft beef taco, corn and black bean salsa, veggies, fruit.
Friday — BREAKFAST: strawberry-cream-cheese-filled bagel, canned fruit; LUNCH: popcorn chicken, dinner roll, veggies, fruit.
La Grande High and Middle schools
Monday — BREAKFAST: mini waffles, fresh fruit; LUNCH: BBQ rib sandwich, veggies, fruit.
Tuesday — BREAKFAST: ham-egg-cheese biscuit, canned fruit; LUNCH: turkey deli sandwich, kettle chips, veggies, fruit.
Wednesday — BREAKFAST: blueberry muffin, cheese stick, fresh fruit; LUNCH: hot dog, golden French fries, veggies, fruit.
Thursday — BREAKFAST: breakfast burrito, orange juice; LUNCH: tuna sandwich, veggies, fruit.
Friday — BREAKFAST: BREAKFAST: strawberry-cream-cheese-filled bagel, canned fruit; LUNCH: crispy chicken sub, veggies, fruit.
