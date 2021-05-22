Children’s free takeout breakfast and lunch menu
Free breakfast and lunch for anyone age 18 and younger, available on days school is in session. Pick up 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at any La Grande elementary school. Fresh vegetables, seasonal fruit and 1% milk are offered daily. To-go meals are handed out at La Grande schools to on-campus students.
May 24-28
Central Elementary School
Monday — BREAKFAST: mini-cinnis, fresh fruit; LUNCH: Italian meatball sub, veggies, fruit.
Tuesday — BREAKFAST: farm to school cereal bar, canned fruit; LUNCH: hamburgers, goldfish crackers, veggies, fruit.
Wednesday — BREAKFAST: mini pancakes, apple juice; LUNCH: turkey deli sandwich, veggies, fruit.
Thursday — BREAKFAST: strawberry yogurt, graham crackers, canned fruit; LUNCH: chicken bacon wrap, veggies, fruit.
Friday — BREAKFAST: apple frudel, fresh fruit; LUNCH: fish sticks, dinner roll, veggies, fruit.
Greenwood Elementary School
Monday — BREAKFAST: mini French toast, fresh fruit; LUNCH: hot dogs, goldfish crackers, veggies, fruit.
Tuesday — BREAKFAST: farm to school cereal bar, canned fruit; LUNCH: meatballs and gravy, mashed potatoes, dinner roll, veggies, fruit.
Wednesday — BREAKFAST: breakfast frudel, apple juice; LUNCH: chicken Caesar wrap, veggies, fruit.
Thursday — BREAKFAST: strawberry yogurt, graham crackers, canned fruit; LUNCH: turkey deli sandwich, kettle chips, veggies, fruit.
Friday — BREAKFAST: apple frudel, fresh fruit; LUNCH: pizza, veggies, fruit.
Island City Elementary School
Monday — BREAKFAST: mini-cinnis, fresh fruit; LUNCH: chicken quesadilla, veggies, fruit.
Tuesday — BREAKFAST: farm to school cereal bar, cheese stick, canned fruit; LUNCH: BBQ rib sandwich, cucumber ranch salad, veggies, fruit.
Wednesday — BREAKFAST: breakfast frudel, apple juice; LUNCH: beef nachos with cheese sauce, black beans, veggies, fruit.
Thursday — BREAKFAST: cinnamon-cream-cheese-filled bagel, canned fruit; LUNCH: cheeseburgers, veggies, fruit.
Friday — BREAKFAST: cocoa cereal bar, graham crackers, fresh fruit; LUNCH: walking taco, veggies, fruit.
La Grande High and Middle schools
Monday — BREAKFAST: mini waffles, fresh fruit; LUNCH: ham deli sandwich, veggies, fruit.
Tuesday — BREAKFAST: cinnamon roll, canned fruit; LUNCH: chicken cordon bleu sandwich, veggies, fruit.
Wednesday — BREAKFAST: ham-egg-cheese biscuit, apple juice; LUNCH: egg salad sandwich, veggies, fruit.
Thursday — BREAKFAST: oatmeal cereal bar, cheese stick, canned fruit; LUNCH: hamburgers, golden French fries, veggies, fruit.
Friday — BREAKFAST: sausage breakfast biscuit, fresh fruit; LUNCH: turkey deli sandwich, veggies, fruit.
