Children’s free takeout breakfast and lunch menu
Free breakfast and lunch for anyone age 18 and younger, available on days school is in session. Pick up 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at any La Grande elementary school. Fresh vegetables, seasonal fruit and 1% milk are offered daily. To-go meals are handed out at La Grande schools to on-campus students.
May 3-7
Central Elementary School
Monday — BREAKFAST: oatmeal breakfast bar, cheese stick, fresh fruit; LUNCH: Italian meatball sub, veggies, fruit.
Tuesday — BREAKFAST: yogurt pak with bagel, canned fruit; LUNCH: hamburger, kettle chips, veggies, fruit.
Wednesday — BREAKFAST: mini pancakes, apple juice; LUNCH: turkey deli sub sandwich, veggies, fruit.
Thursday — BREAKFAST: farm-to-school breakfast bar, cheese stick, canned fruit; LUNCH: chicken bacon wrap, veggies, fruit.
Friday — BREAKFAST: blueberry muffin, cheese stick, orange juice; LUNCH: BBQ pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, veggies, fruit.
Greenwood Elementary School
Monday — BREAKFAST: oatmeal breakfast bar, cheese stick, fresh fruit; LUNCH: hot dog, kettle chips, veggies, fruit.
Tuesday — BREAKFAST: mini pancakes, canned fruit; LUNCH: Italian meatball sub, veggies, fruit.
Wednesday — BREAKFAST: strawberry-cream-cheese-filled bagel, apple juice; LUNCH: beef soft taco, veggies, fruit.
Thursday — BREAKFAST: farm-to-school breakfast bar, cheese stick, canned fruit; LUNCH: popcorn chicken bowl, dinner roll, fruit.
Friday — BREAKFAST: blueberry muffin, cheese stick, orange juice; LUNCH: BBQ chicken sandwich, veggies, fruit.
Island City Elementary School
Monday — BREAKFAST: cocoa cereal bar, fresh fruit; LUNCH: hot dog, veggies, fruit.
Tuesday — BREAKFAST: strawberry toaster pastry, canned fruit; LUNCH: ham deli sandwich, veggies, fruit.
Wednesday — BREAKFAST: mini pancakes, apple juice; LUNCH: popcorn chicken bowl, dinner roll, fruit.
Thursday — BREAKFAST: mini French toast, canned fruit; LUNCH: chicken Caesar salad, dinner roll, veggies, fruit.
Friday — BREAKFAST: long john, orange juice; LUNCH: sloppy Joe sandwich, veggies, fruit.
La Grande High and Middle schools
Monday — BREAKFAST: blueberry muffin, cheese stick, fresh fruit; LUNCH: crispy chicken sub, veggies, fruit.
Tuesday — BREAKFAST: oatmeal breakfast bar, cheese stick, canned fruit; LUNCH: turkey deli sandwich, kettle chips, veggies, fruit.
Wednesday — BREAKFAST: ham, egg and cheese on a biscuit, apple juice; LUNCH: cheeseburger, French fries, veggies, fruit.
Thursday — BREAKFAST: strawberry-cream-cheese-filled bagel, canned fruit; LUNCH: ham deli sandwich, kettle chips, veggies, fruit.
Friday — BREAKFAST: breakfast burrito, orange juice; LUNCH: chicken cordon bleu sandwich, veggies, fruit.
