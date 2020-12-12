Children’s free takeout breakfast & lunch menu
Pick up 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central, Greenwood or Island City elementary schools, La Grande. Free breakfast and lunch for anyone age 18 and younger. Fresh vegetables, seasonal fruit and 1% milk are offered daily.
DEC. 14-18
Monday: BREAKFAST: French toast sticks, fresh fruit; LUNCH: hot dog, kettle potato chips, steamed corn.
Tuesday: BREAKFAST: yogurt parfait with fruit and granola, apple juice; LUNCH: crispy chicken tenders, dinner roll, steamed peas.
Wednesday: BREAKFAST: breakfast burrito, fresh fruit; LUNCH: chicken tacos, spicy pinto beans, red peppers.
Thursday: BREAKFAST: mini-cinnis, orange juice; LUNCH: ham, scalloped potatoes, dinner roll, broccoli florets.
Friday: BREAKFAST: blueberry muffin, cheese stick, fresh fruit; LUNCH: fish sticks, breadstick, carrots.
