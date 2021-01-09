CENTRAL
Monday: BREAKFAST: strawberry yogurt, graham crackers, apple juice; LUNCH: chicken Caesar salad, cucumber slices.
Tuesday: BREAKFAST: mini waffles, fresh fruit; LUNCH: parmesan chicken bites, whole-grain roll, steamed peas.
Wednesday: BREAKFAST: breakfast burrito, orange juice; LUNCH: BBQ pulled-pork sandwich, red pepper slices.
Thursday: BREAKFAST: yogurt pak with bagel, fresh fruit; LUNCH: popcorn chicken bowl, whole-grain dinner roll, broccoli florets.
Friday: BREAKFAST: mini-cinnis, apple juice; LUNCH: chicken quesadilla, green pepper slices.
GREENWOOD
Monday: BREAKFAST: strawberry yogurt, graham crackers, apple juice; LUNCH: chicken Caesar salad, cucumber slices.
Tuesday: BREAKFAST: mini waffles, fresh fruit; LUNCH: parmesan chicken bites, whole-grain roll, steamed peas.
Wednesday: BREAKFAST: mini-cinnis, orange juice; LUNCH: Italian meatball submarine sandwich, red pepper slices.
Thursday: BREAKFAST: French toast sticks, fresh fruit; LUNCH: chicken tacos, broccoli florets.
Friday: BREAKFAST: apple strudel, apple juice; LUNCH: popcorn chicken bowl, green pepper slices.
ISLAND CITY
Monday: BREAKFAST: biscuits & gravy, hard-boiled egg, apple juice; LUNCH: tuna sandwich, cucumber slices.
Tuesday: BREAKFAST: mini waffles, fresh fruit; LUNCH: parmesan chicken bites, whole-grain roll, steamed peas.
Wednesday: BREAKFAST: breakfast burrito, orange juice; LUNCH: BBQ pulled-pork sandwich, red pepper slices.
Thursday: BREAKFAST: yogurt pak with bagel, fresh fruit; LUNCH: popcorn chicken bowl, whole-grain dinner roll, broccoli florets.
Friday: BREAKFAST: mini-cinnis, apple juice; LUNCH: chicken quesadilla, green pepper slices.
