Children’s free takeout breakfast & lunch menu

Pick up 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central, Greenwood or Island City elementary schools, La Grande. Free breakfast and lunch for anyone age 18 and younger. Fresh vegetables, seasonal fruit and 1% milk are offered daily.

Monday: no meals today; closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Tuesday: BREAKFAST: blueberry muffin, cheese stick, fresh fruit; LUNCH: beef quesadilla, radish.

Wednesday: BREAKFAST: mini pancakes (@Central & Island City) / waffles (@Greenwood), apple juice; LUNCH: chef salad, cucumber slices.

Thursday: BREAKFAST: breakfast stacker sandwich, fresh fruit; LUNCH: meatballs and gravy, whole-grain dinner roll, mashed potatoes, broccoli florets.

Friday: BREAKFAST: French toast sticks, orange juice; LUNCH: fish sticks, whole-grain dinner roll, coleslaw.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.