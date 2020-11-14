Children’s free takeout breakfast and lunch menu
Pick up 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central, Greenwood or Island City elementary schools, La Grande. Free breakfast and lunch for anyone age 18 and younger. Fresh vegetables, seasonal fruit and 1% milk are offered daily.
NOV. 16-20
Monday: BREAKFAST: yogurt parfait with fruit and granola, fresh fruit; LUNCH: tuna salad sandwich, cauliflower florets.
Tuesday: BREAKFAST: mini waffles, apple juice; LUNCH: sloppy Joe on a bun, green beans.
Wednesday: BREAKFAST: ham and cheese on a bagel, fresh fruit; LUNCH:crispy chicken sub sandwich, sweet potato fries, cucumber slices.
Thursday: BREAKFAST: mini-cinnis, orange juice; LUNCH: roast turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, whole-grain dinner roll, green beans, baby carrots.
Friday: BREAKFAST: cinnamon cream cheese filled bagel, fresh fruit; FRIDAY: fish sticks, whole-grain dinner roll, celery sticks.
