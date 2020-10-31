Children’s free takeout breakfast & lunch menu
Pick up 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central, Greenwood or Island City elementary schools, La Grande. Free breakfast and lunch for anyone age 18 and younger. Fresh vegetables, seasonal fruit and 1% milk are offered daily.
NOV. 2-6
Monday: BREAKFAST: ham and cheese bagel, fresh fruit; LUNCH: hamburger on a bun, tator tots.
Tuesday: BREAKFAST: toaster pastry, cheese stick, apple juice; LUNCH: turkey deli sandwich, kettle potato chips, broccoli florets.
Wednesday: BREAKFAST: mini pancakes, fresh fruit; LUNCH: crispy chicken sandwich, cherry tomato.
Thursday: BREAKFAST: cinnamon roll, orange juice; LUNCH: BBQ pulled-pork sandwich, baby carrots.
Friday: BREAKFAST: yogurt pak with bagel, fresh fruit; LUNCH: popcorn chicken, whole-grain roll, celery sticks.
