Children’s free takeout breakfast & lunch menu
Pick up 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central, Greenwood or Island City elementary schools, La Grande.
Free breakfast and lunch for anyone age 18 and younger. Fresh vegetables, seasonal fruit and 1% milk offered daily.
OCT. 12-16
Monday: BREAKFAST: strawberry Pop-Tart, cheese stick, orange juice. LUNCH: Italian meatball sub, Caesar side salad, roasted cauliflower.
Tuesday: BREAKFAST: turkey breakfast biscuit, fresh fruit. LUNCH: ham deli sandwich, cucumber slices, baby carrots.
Wednesday: BREAKFAST: strawberry cream cheese-filled bagel, apple juice. LUNCH: beef chili, cinnamon roll, roasted broccoli, celery sticks.
Thursday: BREAKFAST: biscuits and gravy, hard-boiled egg, canned fruit. LUNCH: popcorn chicken, whole-grain roll, green beans, red peppers.
Friday: BREAKFAST: long John, orange juice: LUNCH: cheese pizza, peas and carrots, lettuce Romaine mix.
