Pick up 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central, Greenwood or Island City elementary schools, La Grande. Free breakfast and lunch for anyone age 18 and younger. Fresh vegetables, seasonal fruit and 1% milk daily.
OCT. 19-23
Monday: BREAKFAST: yogurt parfait with fruit and granola, canned fruit; LUNCH: turkey sandwich, tater tots, lettuce mix.
Tuesday: BREAKFAST: blueberry muffin, cheese stick, apple juice; LUNCH: chicken waffle sandwich, carrots, broccoli florets.
Wednesday: BREAKFAST: burrito, fruit; LUNCH: chicken and cheese quesadilla, corn, cherry tomato.
Thursday: BREAKFAST: mini donut, cheese stick, orange juice; LUNCH: beef hotdog, kettle potato chips, baked beans, celery sticks.
Friday: BREAKFAST: French toast sticks, canned fruit; LUNCH: crispy chicken sandwich, roasted corn, broccoli florets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.